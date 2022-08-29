Last Updated:

Pranav Jha Appointed AICC Secretary Attached With Election Authority

The election authority, chaired by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, is conducting the election of the Congress president.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Congress

Image: Twitter/@PranavINC


The Congress on Monday appointed Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary attached with the Central Election Authority.

"Congress president has appointed Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary attached to the Central Election Authority," said an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Jha was earlier the AICC secretary in the party's communications department.

First Published:
