Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi For Demanding Public Disclosure Of LAC Standoff

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter's demand to the Modi government to make public details about the India-China standoff across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a tweet, the BJP leader posted a cut out of Rahul Gandhi's 2017 tweet on the Doklam crisis when he admitted he met the Chinese and Bhutanese Ambassadors which then invited ire from BJP since Indian troops were facing off the Chinese at the contentious border region.

Prasad said Gandhi has a "parallel information system" in place when it comes to knowing such matters, noting that the Wayanad MP had met the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis in 2017.

RahulGandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr.Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry pic.twitter.com/07jLjWmihz — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 12, 2020

Rahul attacks, Prasad hits back

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene (sic)"

The Law Minister then slammed Rahul Gandhi for his continuous attack on Centre over Indo-China border dispute and said that the Congressman has a habit of questioning India. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Prasad hinted at the occupation of Aksai Chin by China and said that people of India know what happened when Congress and China worked together. He added that the former Congress chief had questioned the government on Balakot airstrike and on surgical strike in the aftermath of Uri.

