Prashant Bhushan Echoes Cong's Charge On Dy SP's Arrest, Says 'his Handlers Are In Delhi'

Echoing the allegations of Congress on Tuesday, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan questioned the links of Davinder Singh, the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police to the Centre. He also raised questions about the J&K police’s clarification about Singh never being awarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Bhushan claimed that the Narendra Modi government played a pivotal role in Singh receiving a gallantry award as J&K was under the President’s Rule in 2018.

Read: Congress Eyes Conspiracy In DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest, Calls Explanations 'hogwash'

But on Independence day 2018 when J&K govt gave Davinder Singh(who was escorting Kashmir terrorists to Delhi ahead of Republic Day) a gallantry award, J&K was under Pres Rule! So award was decided by Modi govt. Who are you fooling @JmuKmrPolice? No doubt his handlers are in Delhi https://t.co/yrcC2icHlr — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 14, 2020

Read: DySP Davinder Singh A Black Sheep, Being Probed, Politics Unfortunate: J&K L-G's Advisor

J&K police's clarification

Earlier in the day, the J&K police stated that it was the erstwhile J&K administration that awarded Davinder Singh the gallantry medal on August 15, 2018, for his participation in countering a terrorist attack in Pulwama in August 2017. Furthermore, the J&K police reiterated that the law of the land was equal for everyone. It also revealed that a special investigation team had been formed. The team would not only probe Singh’s criminal conduct in this case, but also his involvement in other criminal activities.

Read: SHOCKING: Need To Look For More DySP Davinder Singhs In Forces In Kashmir, Says Congress

'Is there a larger conspiracy?'

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in the national capital, the party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala hinted at a larger conspiracy in the wake of Singh's arrest. He called upon the Prime Minister and Home Minister regarding this. Moreover, he mentioned that there could have been a possible threat to the Republic Day function.

Surjewala remarked, “Are there any people who are in the echelons of power, who were involved with him? Is there a larger conspiracy? Is he only a small pawn or a carrier in a larger conspiracy that is unleashed. These are all the questions that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister need to answer. Davinder Singh cannot be a standalone carrier, carrying terrorists to Delhi, maybe for a possible attack on the January 26 function. So, what is this conspiracy - the nation wants to know.”

Read: 'Congress Has A Lot Of Money, Take It From Them But Vote For Me,' Appeals Asaduddin Owaisi