Prashant Kishor Asserts BJP Will Fail To Cross 100 Seats In WB, Shuns Shah's 200+ Claims

Just a day before the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, TMC's election strategist and IPAC chief Prashant Kishor has reiterated that the BJP will fail to cross double digits in the state Assembly Elections. Prashant Kishor reiterated his vow to quit the field of poll strategy if his prediction fails to turn true. Adding weight to his prediction, the poll strategist also pointed out BJP's claims of winning 40-42 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections failed.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the eve of the fourth phase of polling in Bengal, Prashant Kishor said, "In December, I had said that the BJP will struggle to cross double digits. After three rounds of polling in Bengal, my conviction and confidence is much more than what it was in December. BJP will struggle to cross 100. If this turns out to be false, I will quit what I do. I will leave this space completely. Let there be no ambiguity. I will cease to exist as a political aide in which I have been in the last 7-8 years."

"Since the time, I have been doing this job, people who work with me know that it has always been my position that the day we are not able to deliver what we want, we must not be in this space. One exception was UP. In the last 8 years, we have not a single election except UP. In Bengal, I am very confident because I think our assessment has been thorough and we have been clinical in the execution," he added. Kishor made another bold prediction as he claimed that the reigning Trinamool Congress will not lose even a single seat in Bengal's capital Kolkata.

Maintaining that the BJP has become a formidable force in Bengal, Kishor asserted that the TMC is fighting with everything that the ruling party has got. "The way Trinamool is fighting, no one can say that we are fighting it with all that we have. Despite the fact that BJP has unmatched resources, they have money, they have government. We are fighting and we are not letting an inch go without a fight," Kishor said.

Shah predicts 200+ win for BJP

Kishor's poll prediction comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been claiming to sweep the West Bengal polls. The veteran BJP leaders has exuded confidence in winning more than 200 seats in the elections and forming the government. According to him, the huge crowd thronging BJP's rallies across the state was an indication of the people's support for the saffron party.

"Wherever we go in West Bengal, whether it is North Bengal, South Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban, Kolkata, or Siliguri, the crowd that is visible shows that all the people of Bengal are standing with BJP. And we will form a government with more than 200 seats. Here, both our candidates will win with a huge margin," Amit Shah told Republic TV on Thursday.

Kishor predicts 'cakewalk' for Mamata against Suvendu

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, political strategist Prashant Kishor exuded confidence in Mamata Banerjee winning the Nandigram seat. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the Assembly election. Denying that Banerjee showed nervousness on the polling day, he also refuted the authenticity of the viral IPAC screenshot which projected a BJP victory in Nandigram. According to Kishor, the TMC supremo personally went to the polling booth as TMC's booth agent was not allowed to sit there.

On being questioned whether TMC was considering fielding Banerjee from another seat, Kishor said, "The question does not arise". He predicted, "Mamata Banerjee is winning Nandigram and winning it big". Downplaying the fight put up by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the IPAC founder opined, "What she is fighting in Nandigram is nearly a cakewalk for Mamata Banerjee".

