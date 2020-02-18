EXCLUSIVE: Prashant Kishor Justifies 'pichlakkhu' Jibe At Nitish, Dodges Election Question

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Prakash Singh mere minutes after announcing his 'Baat Bihar Ki' political outreach and attacking Nitish Kumar on a variety of issues, former JDU leader Prashant Kishor also defended his allegation wherein he had alleged the Bihar CM of being 'subservient' (Pichlakkhu) to other people - namely the BJP.

Addressing a much-touted press conference, poll strategist Prashant Kishor had attacked Nitish Kumar stating that he had changed after being in an alliance with the BJP and that he had allied himself with 'Godse supporters'. This comes after the two had an acrimonious falling-out which saw Kishor exiting the JDU.

Read: Prashant Kishor announces 'Baat Bihar Ki'; slams CM Nitish Kumar's 'so-called' development

"Today, the person Nitish Kumar is, he seems like a follower of BJP. I am a very small person, he is self-made and that is why I am sad that the 10 crore people of the state of Bihar who made him the Chief Minister have to see him become a subservient of other people," said Prashant Kishor.

Read: DMK MP RS Bharathi makes derogatory remark at media; rants about Prashant Kishor coverage

Kishor addresses his rift

"I met Nitish ji in November 2014 and he has treated me as his son. Whatever decision he has taken, be it his induction in the party or expulsion from the party. It is his prerogative. I want to clarify that there are two reasons for Nitish and my rift. He has maintained that we cannot leave Gandhi, JP, Lohia, but how are you standing with Godse supporters. Secondly, I have a problem with JDU's positioning in the NDA. There is a huge difference between Nitish of 2014 with 2MPs and Nitish who is being directed by Gujarat leaders," said Prashant Kishor.

Kishor announces 'Baat Bihar Ki', and nothing else

Speaking to Republic, Prashant Kishor ducked and dodged a direct question on whether he intended to contest the Bihar elections which are scheduled to be held at the end of the year. 'I have no party, how will I contest,' he said, though he went on to speak about having people join him in his agenda. While he kept his cards close to his chest, as per sources, Kishor had intended to announce an outfit, but stopped short because he didn't feel he had the requisite support.

Watch the exclusive interview above.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor embrace the win as AAP is set to return in Delhi