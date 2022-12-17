Prashant Kishor Backs Tejashwi To Be Bihar CM; 'Forget PM, Nitish's CM Post In Question'

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's shocking 'Jo Peeyega, Wo Marega' remark on the Chapra Hooch tragedy, his former aide and political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday, December 17, batted for Tejashwi Yadav for the CM post, and questioned Nitish Kumar's credibility, by stating 'forget PM, his CM post also in question'. It is pertinent to mention that the death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district's Chapra has increased to 70.

While speaking to the media, Kishor said, "Nitish's credibility in these times is such that his CM post is also in trouble, forget about becoming the PM. I don't know who strokes such rumours. RJD is the largest party. People will have a chance to see and evaluate Tejashwi's performance in next three years."

He added, "The decision to give 10 lakh jobs, what happened to it? Youth were beaten up for demanding jobs. Bihar has a dearth of teachers. In Bihar, condition is bad. Bihar is not Nitish Kumar's property. We should not wait for 2025 to make Tejashwi the CM."

Earlier, Kishor described the state's prohibition law as a farce and demanded the scrapping of the prohibition law. He demanded that the prohibition law be scrapped, terming it as a “stupid” step and suggested allowing “regulated” sale of alcohol besides sustained social awareness campaigns to dissuade people from consuming all types of intoxicants.

“Bihar has become a laughing stock because of prohibition. The law does not deserve any review but should be repealed forthwith. It is high time that all political parties, be it Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP which shared power with him for years, and the RJD of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gave up their hypocrisy and took a decision without worrying about votes,” Kishor fumed.

'Jo Piyega Woh Marega', Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar On Hooch Tragedy

On Friday, while addressing the Bihar assembly, CM Nitish said that he would not give any compensation to the kin of those who died after drinking spurious liquor. Kumar also said that no sympathy should be given to those who died after consuming the spurious liquor.

"Jo piyega woh marega" (those who drink alcohol will die), said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was “not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state”.