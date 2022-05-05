Prashant Kishor Blames Nitish Kumar & Lalu For Bihar's Poor Status: 'New Efforts Needed'

As poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor continues to lay the ground for a new political front in Bihar, he pointed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for Bihar being the poorest and underdeveloped state. Addressing the media in Bihar, the political strategist mentioned that the state needs to opt for a 'new vision' to witness growth and development in the next 10 years.

"Bihar is the poorest state despite Lalu and Nitish. If Bihar has to move ahead, it has to change its way. A new agenda, new thinking, and new efforts are needed. Now the question is who has that ideology", Prashant Kishor said.

According to Prashant Kishor, the state of Bihar has not developed for the past 30 years under the rule of JDU (Janata Dal (United)) and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal). He further mentioned that the state will remain to be poor if the same rule is continued for the next 10 years.

The political strategist stated that a new idea and vision are needed to position Bihar in the list of developed states in India.

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar

Referring to relations with Bihar CM, Prashant said, "There are no personal disputes with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar came to Delhi and then some people said I will join JDU, but these were just speculations".

In September 2018, Kishor joined the JD(U) after he helped Nitish Kumar return to power as part of the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish had rewarded him with the position of the party’s national vice-president. He was credited with helping the JD(U) students’ wing register a presence in the 2019 Patna University elections.

In 2020, Kishor was expelled from JDU as the party sources said his meetings with some senior party leaders and young workers, and promises to several of them to make them leaders, didn’t go down well, particularly with JD(U) national general secretary (organisation) R C P Singh, even though there was no direct confrontation.

