After speculation was rife after a possible re-alignment with Nitish Kumar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor cleared the air on his meeting with the Bihar CM. A vice president with JDU, he was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for 'anti-party activities'. While the IPAC co-founder helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress and JDU win elections, he quit the poll strategy space last year. On May 5, he unveiled his game plan for the next few months which includes interaction with 18,000 persons and a 3000-km long Padyatra- steps that may culminate in the formation of a political party.

Downplaying his meeting with the Bihar CM on September 13, Prashant Kishor said, "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar. I am working in Bihar since May. Since then, we wanted to meet but it couldn't happen. That's why this was a courtesy meeting". Speaking to the media on Thursday, the IPAC co-founder stressed that there was no change in his stance on the dire state of Bihar. He also reiterated that he will continue to work on his personal initiative. During the meeting, Kishor apprised Kumar of his experiences over the last 4-5 months and told him that prohibition hasn't been effective on the ground.

Prashant Kishor & Nitish Kumar face off

Since the last few weeks, Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words. After the poll strategist strongly criticised JDU's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold, the Bihar CM alleged that the former had a desire to join hands with BJP. He opined, "That person who was with me earlier. He didn't listen to me and kept on working with different parties across the country. He can do whatever he wants to do in Bihar. His statements have no meaning. Does he even know the ABC of the work done since 2005? He only knows how to get publicity, and give statements. He is an expert in this".

Projecting a bleak scenario for the Mahagatbandhan in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on September 10, Prashant Kishor contended, “Since Narendra Modi‘s emergence on the national political scene in 2012, Bihar has remained in a continuous state of political uncertainty. This is Nitish Ji's sixth experiment with respect to government formation since 2012. He has turned around 180 or 360-degree six times. I don't think stability (political) will return. There is no longevity in the current political formation. It may run for a few days or months.”