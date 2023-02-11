Prashant Kishor Claims Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Has Asked Him To Join His Government

Political Analyst Prashant Kishor on Friday, February 10, claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is calling him every now and then to join Janata Dal (United).

Addressing people in Siwan district's Goriakothi area, Kishor said, "Nitish Kumar's boat is rocking, he is asking me every day to join the government, I would have made a call and would have joined the government tomorrow itself. But I am not going to do that."

An enigmatic figure who has worked with several major parties, Kishor, who hails from Buxar, claimed that he has devoted himself fully to transforming his state through mass mobilisation.

Prashant Kishor reveals why Nitish Kumar forged an alliance with Tejashwi Yadav

Taking a dig at Bihar CM, Prashant Kishor last month revealed that he had told Nitish Kumar about the alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in March 2022. He also claimed that Kumar had invited him to join the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

“Nitish Kumar chose Tejashwi Yadav because he knows after 2025 he won’t be the Chief Minister and wants the condition of Bihar to turn worse as then people would think Nitish Kumar was better and then choose him again. He wants to continue his legacy that’s why he does not want someone better than him to come to power,” Prashant Kishor said.

He further said, “When Nitish Kumar met me in Delhi in March 2022, he told me about the Mahagathbandhan and requested me to join. He knew that if he continued his alliance with BJP, after winning the 2024 polls, he would be removed and the BJP would choose a Chief Minister from their own party.”

Nitish Kumar is of the ideology that if Yadav comes to power and Lalu Yadav’s jungle raj returns in the state, people would want Kumar to come back and think that he has been better, Prashant Kishor stressed.

(With ANI inputs)