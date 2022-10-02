Having kickstarted his padyatra, political strategist Prashant Kishor spoke to Republic on Sunday, October 2. During the exclusive conversation, Kishor revealed the reason behind embarking on his 3,500-kilometre-long journey, covering different villages, and local administrations in Bihar. He cited the stagnant condition of the state as the reason.

"The government has been changing, but the situation is the same. 30 years ago, Bihar was the poorest and most backward state, and even today, it is the poorest and most backward. Just by the change of the government, the situation will not change. The correct people should come together and form the government, so that a step can be taken towards changing the situation," the former ally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

'The attempt is not to form a party...'

With his plunge into politics being the topic of discussion, Kishor said, "This attempt is not to form a party but to understand the society, directly converse with people. So that, through society, we understand and mark the correct people, motivate them and bring them on one democratic platform."

"They should be made to understand that if things are to improve in Bihar, the lives of the people are to be bettered then the entire society has to come together. This is not something that can be done by one politician or political party," the political strategist said, adding that with this in mind they have started the Padyatra.

On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Kishor began his 'padyatra' from the Gandhi Ashram in Bihar’s West Champaran district as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign. It is the same Ashram from which the father of the nation launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917.