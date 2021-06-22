Prashant Kishor Clears Air On Meeting Sharad Pawar; Avers '3rd Front Can't Beat PM Modi'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on his meeting with Sharad Pawar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor clarified that they held no discussion about the formation of a third front. Speculation was rife about the endeavour of various opposition parties to join hands for challenging BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after the Indian Political Action Committee founder met Pawar in Mumbai and Delhi on June 11 and June 21 respectively. Kishor also rejected the perception that this meeting was linked to the Rashtra Manch, a non-political platform established by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha and Congress' Shatrughan Sinha in January 2018.

Prashant Kishor told Republic TV, "Meet with Sharad Pawar not linked to Rashtra Manch. Meeting not formation of any third front. Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi. Meeting with Sharad Pawar was personal."

The NCP supremo is set to host a meeting of the Rashtra Manch at his residence in the national capital at 4 pm on Tuesday. Several prominent leaders and personalities such as Yashwant Sinha, ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Verma, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI general secretary D Raja, NC president Farooq Abdullah, Justice (retd.) AP Singh, poet Javed Akhtar, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, journalists Karan Thapar and Ashutosh, former NCP MP Majeed Memon, NCP MP Vandana Chavan MP, ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, retired IFS officer KC Singh, suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves, economist Arun Kumar, SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari and ex-MP Pritish Nandy have been invited. As per NCP, they will discuss the current scenario in India.

Prashant Kishor's pan-party influence

After gaining acclaim owing to his crucial role in BJP winning a majority on its own in the 2014 General election, Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee has run successful campaigns for AAP (2015 Delhi Assembly election), Mahagatbandhan (2015 Bihar Assembly election), Congress (2017 Punjab Assembly election), YSCRP (Andhra Pradesh Assembly election), DMK (Tamil Nadu Assembly election) and TMC (West Bengal Assembly election). However, he failed to propel the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance to victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls. On March 1, Prashant Kishor was appointed as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Principal Advisor.

As per sources, the poll strategist will plan Congress' election campaign for the Punjab Assembly election due next year. The IPAC founder shall be provided one private secretary, one personal assistant, one data entry operator, one clerk, two peons, a free fully furnished government residence and a camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister. Akin to a Cabinet Minister, he will not only be entitled to medical facilities but also get the reimbursement of medical and mobile phone expenses. However, he decided to quit the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly polls.