Prashant Kishor Condemns Protests Over Agnipath; 'Bihar Bearing Brunt Of JDU-BJP Conflict'

As Bihar continues to witness protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, poll strategist Prashant Kishor asserted that violence was 'not the right way'. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) associate alleged that the people of Bihar were 'bearing the brunt' of the conflict between the ruling alliance's key parties- the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Since June 14, when the Central government announced the short-term scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy & Air Force, Bihar has seen law and order situations in numerous parts. A train coach was set ablaze in Gaya on Saturday. The situation was similar on Friday, and Thursday, when stone-pelting, arson and vandalism were witnessed in numerous railway stations, such as Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Khagaria.

A temporary change in the operation of trains passing/reaching the East Central Railway Zone from other Zonal Railways has been announced to ensure the safety of passengers and the security of public property. The trains will only operate for eight hours from June 18 to June 20, between 8 pm and 4 am.

'Bihar is burning'

"Bihar is burning and the leaders of both the parties are busy sparring and counter-alleging each other instead of solving the matter," Kishor wrote in his post on the microblogging site. His remarks came after a fresh war of words broke out between the BJP and the JD(U), with the former calling out the Nitish Kumar government for 'police inaction' during the protests.

"Nothing wrong with opposing, but targeting people at the behest of administration, torching offices of a particular party with police acting as spectators is wrong. What isn't happening in India is happening in Bihar. I oppose it," said Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was vandalised by 'Agnipath' protesters. Protesters, earlier allegedly attacked the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi as well.

#Agnipath पर आंदोलन होना चाहिए, हिंसा और तोड़फोड़ नहीं।



बिहार की जनता #JDU और #BJP के आपसी तनातनी का ख़ामियाज़ा भुगत रही है। बिहार जल रहा है और दोनों दल के नेता मामले को सुलझाने के बजाए एक दूसरे पर छींटाकशी और आरोप प्रत्यारोप में व्यस्थ हैं। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 19, 2022

'No rolling back of Anipath scheme'

Meanwhile, post-meeting of the Defence Minister with the chiefs of Army, Navy & Air Force on Agnipath recruitment scheme, a mega Tri-Services briefing was held on Sunday. In the briefing, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, it was acknowledged that the recent violence over the Agnipath scheme was not anticipated.

"There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to provide a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence," the Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary said, adding, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that."