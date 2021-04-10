Prashant Kishor Confirms Entry As Politician; Says 'won't Be Poll Strategist All My Life'

Ahead of Bengal's fourth phase of polls, political strategist Prashant Kishor announced on Friday, that he will enter politics in the near future, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know. Kishor, who currently manages the political campaign Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and has been roped in by Capt. Amarinder Singh as a political advisor to Punjab CM, has stated that he will re-enter politics in a couple of years, shrugging off his initial failure at elections. Kishor was previously, JDU's Vice-president after successfully getting CM Nitish Kumar re-elected in 2015.

Prashant Kishor: 'Will re-enter politics'

"I got into politics and I failed in my first attempt. I have learnt my lesson and I want to assure you that I will go back, probably go back better prepared. This is just a pause. I will definitely go back as a politician, won't remain as a political aide my entire life. I am not scared of losing," said Kishor.

When asked when he will launch his 'start-up', Kishor said, "I don't know when. I have told youngsters whom I have worked with that you have to give 10-12 years to get a pan-India level influence. I have completed 10 years. If I win Bengal, I will continue in this sphere for a couple of years, maybe not. I will definitely tray once again if not more to enter politics." Speaking of his presence on May 2, "I may be in Kolkata, Delhi or Tamil Nadu."

Kishor's 'Baat Bihar Ki'

Days after being expelled from JDU for 'anti-party activities' after he openly spoke against CAA and questioned Nitish Kumar's support for it, Kishor launched his 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign where he slammed CM Nitish Kumar for standing with "Godse supporters". Slamming the Modi-Shah duo a number of times during his announcement, Kishor went on to say that 'Twitter is not a luxury' that only "Gujarat people" can use. Ironically, Kishor was the BJP's poll strategist during the 2014 Lok Sabha and spearheaded the 'Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar' campaign which led to the 'Modi wave'.

Inspite of promising to work on 'grass-level' leadership in Bihar, leading to the Bihar polls, since the on-set of Coronavirus, Kishor was conspicuously absent on ground and silent on Twitter. While Nitish Kumar had hinted at Kishor's hand behind Paswan's move to split from the NDA - hurting his party's campaign on 32 seats, Paswan himself denied this. Since then RJD had sent multiple feelers to Kishor to join them, but Kishor never responded.

Prashant Kishor - who has been credited for engineering the Mahagathbandhan - had worked with Nitish Kumar for his election campaign in 2015. Later in September 2018, on the advice of then BJP chief Amit Shah, Kishor was inducted as the vice president of Nitish Kumar's JDU. Following his induction in 2019, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.

Kishor's successful poll campaigns include then-Gujarat CM Modi's 2012 election bid and Modi's debut PM bid in 2014. Kishor helped Congress' Capt Amarinder Singh win Punjab Assembly polls in 2017 and Jagan Mohan Reddy win his maiden CM term in 2019. After falling out with the Modi-Shah duo in 2019, the poll strategist helped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal secure a fourth term.