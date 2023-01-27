Prashant Kishor Deciphers Nitish Kumar's Grand Plan Of Picking Tejashwi Yadav As Successor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor once again took potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, revealing why he chose Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and the incumbent Deputy CM of the state, Tejashwi Yadav as his successor to the post.

In a conversation with the media, the former Vice President of the Janata Dal-United claimed that Tejashwi was Nitish's pick for leading the Mahagathbandhan because he wants to continue his legacy by not letting anyone 'better than him' come to power.

"He knows after 2025 he won’t be the CM and Bihar will suffer under Yadav and people will again come back and choose Nitish Kumar," Kishor was quoted by news agency ANI.

This comes after Nitish in a meeting recently said that he would not be leading the seven party-alliance in the Assembly elections scheduled for 2025. To justify choosing Tejashwi as the leader, the Bihar CM had given 'the second man in command' theory, as per sources.

'When Nitish Kumar met me in Delhi...'

Kishor, while speaking to the media, also talked about the meeting with his former boss, Nitish in March 2022. He claimed that the Bihar CM had 'requested' him to join the Mahagathbandhan with him, months before the JDU parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance.

"He knew that if he continued his alliance with BJP, after winning 2025 polls, he would be removed & BJP would choose a CM from their own party," said Kishor.

Notably, in the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA edged past Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The JDU won 43 seats, and together the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110.

In spite of not getting a good number of seats, the JDU supremo was given the Chief Ministerial post but things were not smooth in the NDA government. Ties between Kumar and the BJP kept souring for months, with divergence on a slew of issues including the Pegasus row until JDU stepped out of the National Democratic Alliance in August this year.