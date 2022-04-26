Prashant Kishor Declines Congress' Invite To Join, Calls Out Leadership & Structure Issues

In a massive setback to the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor rejected the leadership's offer to join the grand-old party. Issuing his first statement, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder stated that in his opinion, more than his induction, Congress needed leadership and collective will to fix its 'deep-rooted structural problems'.

Prashant Kishor confirms dumping Congress

Prashant Kishor said, "I’ve declined Congress leadership’s offer to join the party and take responsibility for elections at EAG. In my humble opinion, more than my joining, congress needs leadership & collective will to fix some of the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."