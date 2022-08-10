Hours ahead of Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony, poll strategist Prashant Kishor broke his silence on the change of guard in Bihar in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. To begin with, he downplayed the notion that the Bihar CM desires to be the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024. Delinking the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government from the political scenario in the country, he said, "This is a Bihar-centric experiment. There is no national impact". However, he conceded that the situation could change if the new government works well and creates momentum.

Prashant Kishor opined, "Since 2012-13 after the national advent of Narendra Modi, there was instability in Bihar. This is another chapter in the chain. Since 2012-13, this is the 6th experiment as far as government formation is concerned. In all these 6 experiments, Nitish Kumar has remained the CM. And there has been no change in the situation in Bihar. I hope that the new government will do something good."

Weighing in on Nitish Kumar's decision to quit NDA, he remarked, "From 2017 to 2022, he was with BJP. But I never found him comfortable. Because of many reasons, he may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagatbandhan. But this will make no difference to the public. When he went with BJP, many people said that it is a big experiment and the NDA is strong again and no one will be able to touch it. But you saw what transpired in 5 years."

Hinting at a dip in the Bihar CM's popularity over the years, Kishor explained, "As a citizen, I have seen that people respected him in 2010. When we started to campaign in 2015, the people who didn't cast their vote for the Mahagatbandhan, the people who voted in large numbers for Narendra Modi did not abuse Nitish Kumar. I have been touring the state for 3-4 months. I can't claim to have heard the say of every person of Bihar. But for the first time, I have seen that people use such words for Nitish Kumar, his governance model and his style of functioning which they used for earlier governments."

Prashant Kishor on possibility of rejoining JDU

On this occasion, Prashant Kishor also cleared the air on the possibility of returning to JDU as it has allied with RJD. He stressed, "I am starting a new initiative in Bihar. What Nitish Ji will offer me, what I will offer has no meaning. I don't know. I don't have anything to do with the offer now". While the IPAC co-founder helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress and JDU win elections, he quit the poll strategy space. On May 5, he unveiled his game plan for the next few months which includes interaction with 18,000 persons and a 3000-km long Padyatra- steps that may culminate in the formation of a political party.