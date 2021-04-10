Prashant Kishor Defends Mamata's Minority Vote Appeal; Turns Lens On 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, political strategist Prashant Kishor defended West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's minority vote appeal. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the Assembly election. Banerjee had sparked a row with her April 3 speech wherein she fearmongered about BJP advised the minority community against dividing their votes.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger," these remarks drew the EC's ire after which it issued a notice to Banerjee.

Shifting the blame to BJP, Kishor accused the saffron party of misusing religion in this election. Casting aspersions over the issue of the Jai Shri Ram slogan, he said, "BJP's entire slogan has been Jai Shri Ram. Which Act of Election Commission allows you to misuse religious sentiments, slogans and icons? And the entire campaign of BJP is only around this". Maintaining that it is a common practice of political parties to urge their supporters to unite, the IPAC chief stressed that TMC catered to all the people of West Bengal.

Kishor remarked, "This is a common practice for political leaders and parties to give a call to their supporters to please unite to defeat your opponents. She said- I appeal to all my Muslim brothers and I also appeal to my Hindu brothers". He added, "We are looking at 10 crores of West Bengal people irrespective of whether they are Hindu or Muslim. It is the BJP that is looking at 60-70% of the population. As far as we are concerned, whether there are Muslims or Hindus, they are all important for us".

On being asked about whether he regretted the religious invocation in the poll campaign, the political strategist opined, "If BJP leaders can say Jai Shri Ram, if she is comfortable doing the Chandi path, what is the problem? I am quite comfortable with the way it is going. I just wish the Election Commission would have been a bit more fair and impartial."

West Bengal Assembly polls

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 76.16 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.