Prashant Kishor Details Meet With Nitish Kumar; Refuses To Change Stance On Bihar Politics

After meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 13, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday clarified that he is not joining the JD(U) or any other political party as of now, adding that the meeting took place on the request of former MP Pavan Varma. He further claimed that he is not happy with the political developments in Bihar as it is not helping in the economic and social progress of the state and that he has communicated the same to CM Nitish as well during their meeting.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Prashant Kishor elaborated that he would not mind meeting Nitish Kumar in future but that will not make him join the JD(U). He questioned the Bihar CM's sudden descison to walk out of the NDA alliance and join the Mahagathbandhan alliance, at a time when Bihar is still facing problems.

It is important to note that Nitish Kumar expelled Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor from the party in 2020 for 'anti-party activities'. While Kishor was the vice-president of JDU, Pavan Varma was the general secretary. Kishor helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress and JDU win elections, however, he quit the poll strategy space last year.

Kishor said, "I have expressed my opinion on the political developments in Bihar. I never make personal remarks about anyone. Nitish ji said I don't have enough knowledge on Bihar. I responded by urging him to run the state properly as he has more knowledge. As far as our meeting is concerned, we met in March in Delhi. After that, we could not meet for several days. Pawan Varma suggested me to meet Nitish Kumar. I met Nitish and told him he shouldn't have formed Mahagathbandhan without solving the problems of the state."

'Will not change my stance'

Speaking further on his reason for not joining JD(U), Prashant Kishor added, "Pawan Varma is a friend, like a brother to me. That meeting took place in the presence of Pawan Varma. I have no ill feelings in my heart, I can meet him whenever he wants. I have just shared my stance on Bihar politics, and will not change it."

The poll strategist further said, "Nitish offered me to work with him a number of times. I told him it is not possible for me to work with him. He needs to tell the people of Bihar about when will the state improve. Bihar needs a new line of thought. Whatever the perception may be about my association with Nitish, the truth won't change. If Nitish Kumar calls me tomorrow, I'll go meet him. He has been kind enough to give me an offer, but I have my reasons to reject."

Image: Republic World