Prashant Kishor Dumps Congress Ahead Of 2024; Declines Party Membership Offer

After days of suspense, poll strategist Prashant Kishore has declined Congress' offer of his induction into the party. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the General Secretary of the grand old party, Randeep Surjewala informed that after a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishore, Sonia Gandhi had constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility.

Prashant Kishor dumps Congress

"He (Kishor) declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Surjewala wrote on Twitter. The poll strategist's declining the offer of the grand old party comes after the members expressed their wariness of Kishor's I-PAC's association with rival parties, the recent one being with TRS. Besides TRS in Telangana, I-PAC has also associated with other parties that are in direct competition with Congress like YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

'Congress needs leadership & collective will to fix'

Prashant Kishore also confirmed his declining Congress offer on Twitter. The poll strategist expressed his 'humble opinion', as per which, more than his joining, Congress needs 'leadership & collective will' to fix some of the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Kishor presented 'a detailed blueprint' for the 2024 polls to party president Sonia Gandhi. An eight-member committee, set up by Sonia Gandhi, then submitted its report by way of recommendation. The committee comprises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik. “Most of the suggestions from Prashant Kishor have been found to be practical and useful,” one of the committee members told ANI", one of the members of the committee told ANI.

In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life.