Prashant Kishor Addresses Buzz On Political Entry: ‘Will Be A Political Activist In Bihar’

As poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor continues to lay the ground for a new political front in Bihar, he revealed that he would be embarking on a 3000 km padyatra. Kishor on Thursday stated that he will undertake the padyatra from Bihar‘s Champaran on October 2 for the development of the state. Speaking about the padyatra, Kishor said that the people will be able to see him as a ‘political activist in Bihar'.

“If we could build a consensus on good governance, then I could be a member of that particular Party. You will see me as a political activist in Bihar,” Kishor said, while addressing the media in Bihar. The political strategist further mentioned that the state needs to opt for a 'new vision' to witness growth and development in the next 10 years. Launching salvos at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming the state to be the poorest and underdeveloped, Kishor spoke about his future move to work for the betterment of Bihar.

Prashant Kishor will soon undertake a 3000 km padyatra that will commence from Bihar‘s Champaran for the ‘development of the state.’ After rejecting the offer to join sides with Congress, Kishor on Monday had introduced the ‘Jan Suraaj’ set to begin from Bihar. Speaking about his vision ahead, Kishor asserted that he would be meeting several individuals to discuss the state’s development in the near future. “In the coming 3-4 months, I am going to meet various people who want the progress of Bihar. I want to communicate and discuss the governance of Bihar with various people,” the poll strategist said.

Prashant Kishor on JDU and RJD

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor went on to point fingers at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for the underdevelopment of the state in the past decades. According to Kishor, the state of Bihar has not developed for the past 30 years under the rule of JDU and RJD. He further mentioned that the state will remain to be poor if the same rule is continued for the next 10 years.

Referring to relations with Bihar CM, Prashant Kishor said, "There are no personal disputes with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar came to Delhi and then some people said I will join JDU, but these were just speculations". Meanwhile, speaking about Kishor earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had mentioned he has nothing to do with the poll strategist.

Prashant Kishor to float political party?

In September 2018, Kishor joined the JD(U) after he helped Nitish Kumar return to power as part of the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish had rewarded him with the position of the party’s national vice-president. He was credited with helping the JD(U) students’ wing register a presence in the 2019 Patna University elections. In 2020, Kishor was expelled from JDU as the party sources said his meetings with some senior party leaders and young workers, and promises to several of them to make them leaders, didn’t go down well, particularly with JD(U) national general secretary (organisation) R C P Singh, even though there was no direct confrontation.

