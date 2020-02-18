SCOOP: Did Prashant Kishor Fall Short Of Announcing His Political Outfit?

Addressing a press conference in Patna, on Tuesday, Feb 18, Prashant Kishor declared that he will create a political task force in Bihar aimed at mobilising 1 crore youth for 'new leadership'. This comes in the aftermath of the former JDU Vice President being expelled from the party, following his criticism of the party's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Political strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) mastermind Prashant Kishor announced that the new campaign will be called 'Baat Bihar Ki' and his cadre will begin work for it from February 20. The 100-day campaign will train and equip young minds 'who believe in the need for new leadership' in Bihar.

Notably, Kishor had earlier initiated a campaign called 'Youth in Politics (YIP)', which is touted to have a following of over 5 lakh members in Bihar alone. Its website boasts of being a unique, first-of-its-kind pan-India movement that enables youth of the country to join active politics and train under the mentorship of Prashant Kishor.

However, sources within Prashant Kishor's camp revealed that the real intention behind the conference was to announce the launch of a political party but at the last moment, his plan was stopped short after a few leaders from other regional parties who had pledged support, backed out. The political grandstanding is intended to test the waters before going all out and establishing a new outfit of his own, sources revealed.

In a Republic exclusive, Prashant Kishor was asked about whether or not he will contest in the upcoming elections, to which he plainly replied, 'I don't have a party, how will I contest?' He further added clout when he said, 'I get offers to join parties every day, let those who want to join me, do so, but I want to add people to my agenda not to defeat anyone', he said.

The IPAC chief, however, denied being in talks with Lalu or RJD and dodged away further questions about a possible alliance. Sources confirmed that a 150+ strong team of political cadres are already deployed across Bihar, who are part of the organisation YIP who are tasked with collecting crucial data about the rural camps and villages, in order to familiarise them with Prashant Kishor and his team.

Prashant Kishor is frequently credited with designing several of PM Modi's popular campaigns in 2014, for JDU in 2015, and Congress in Punjab and UP in 2017, as well as for Bengal's bypolls for Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YRS Congress in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. His firm has also signed up to assist DMK in 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu.

