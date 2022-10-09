Prashant Kishor Fires Salvo At 'delusional' Nitish Kumar; 'Age Catching Up With Bihar CM'

Firing a fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar in the West Champaran district of Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor contended that age is catching up with the CM. Countering the charge that he is working at BJP's behest, he claimed that Kumar has become delusional. Moreover, the IPAC co-founder asserted that the JDU leader is making such statements owing to his fear of being isolated in the political space. A vice president with JDU, Prashant Kishor was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for 'anti-party activities'.

Prashant Kishor remarked, "Age is slowly showing its effects on Nitish Ji. He wants to say something but he speaks something else. He said that I am working on BJP's agenda. Along with this, he also said that I told him to merge his party with Congress. How are both these things possible? If I am working on BJP's agenda, then why will I tell to strengthen Congress by merging JDU in it? If the second thing is true, the first thing won't be correct. Age is catching up with him."

"He has become delusional. He is scared and has become isolated politically. He is surrounded by people whom he doesn't trust," he added.

Nitish Kumar lashes out at ex-aide

Since the last few months, Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed, "You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post". A day later, he stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him.