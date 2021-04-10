Prashant Kishor FULL INTERVIEW To Arnab: TMC Strategist Talks Mamata, Bengal & His Future

As Bengal phase-4 polls conclude on Saturday, TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a no-holds-barred interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami regarding TMC's chances in the polls. Touching a variety of topics such as BJP's emergence in Bengal, Mamata's Nandigram attack, TMC's outsider card, the 'Muslim vote' comment, Prashant Kishor also talked about the Tamil Nadu polls, his role as Punjab's key advisor and his ow entry into politics. This interview comes amid the 'Clubhouse' chat controversy in which Kishor was admitting that parties, including the TMC woo the Muslim community for votes and PM Modi's popularity.

Here are the top points from his interview:

On BJP's 200+ seats claim:

Prashant Kishor said, "In December, I had said that the BJP will struggle to cross double digits. After three rounds of polling in Bengal, my conviction and confidence is much more than what it was in December. BJP will struggle to cross 100. If this turns out to be false, I will quit what I do. I will leave this space completely. Let there be no ambiguity. I will cease to exist as a political aide in which I have been in the last 7-8 years."

Maintaining that the BJP has become a formidable force in Bengal, Kishor asserted that the TMC is fighting with everything that the ruling party has got. "The way Trinamool is fighting, no one can say that we are fighting it with all that we have. Despite the fact that BJP has unmatched resources, they have money, they have government. We are fighting and we are not letting an inch go without a fight," Kishor said.

On Mamata's chances in Nandigram

Talking about Mamata camping in a Nandigram polling booth, Prashant Kishor remarked, "When you are fighting election seriously, the media calls it that you are nervous. If we are not fighting seriously, then you are saying that we have given up, the opposition doesn't have anyone to fight, BJP is the only one that is fighting". Explaining her long visit to a polling booth on the voting day, he said, "Polling was not held up because she went there. The polling was held up much earlier because the booth agent of Trinamool was not allowed to sit there. Because of the BJP people, he had to run away. So, the polling was stopped. As a candidate, she went there."

On being questioned whether TMC was considering fielding Banerjee from another seat, Kishor said, "The question does not arise". He predicted, "Mamata Banerjee is winning Nandigram and winning it big". Downplaying the fight put up by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the IPAC founder opined, "What she is fighting in Nandigram is nearly a cakewalk for Mamata Banerjee".

On his own political 're-entry'

"I got into politics and I failed in my first attempt. I have learnt my lesson and I want to assure you that I will go back, probably go back better prepared. This is just a pause. I will definitely go back as a politician, won't remain as a political aide my entire life. I am not scared of losing," said Kishor.

When asked when he will launch his 'start-up', Kishor said, "I don't know when. I have told youngsters whom I have worked with that you have to give 10-12 years to get a pan-India level influence. I have completed 10 years. If I win Bengal, I will continue in this sphere for a couple of years, maybe not. I will definitely tray once again if not more to enter politics." Speaking of his presence on May 2, "I may be in Kolkata, Delhi or Tamil Nadu."

On Mamata targetting CRPF forces:

Denying Mamata targetting CRPF, he said, "Mamata has clearly said that she does not hold CRPF responsible, but says Home Minister is dictating terms on them. Inspite of BJP's claims, EC has not able to stop violence in all three phases. Violence by TMC and BJP should be condemned. BJP people claiming fear from TMC people on the ground, are exaggerating the attacks."

On 'Bohari gato'

Commenting on the outsiders' jibe, Prashant Kishor aid, "She is just defending her home turf. The card of 'Bohari gato' is over-rated. Even BJP had used their 'Jitega Gujarat' during Modi's re-election," adding "Why are they not telling their BJP CM face? Our issue is that if someone comes from outside and present as an alternative in Bengal, that is Bohira gato. If Mamata goes to Gujarat and seeks votes as a CM, Gujarat people have the right to raise the outsider issue."

He added, "It is not whether a city is cosmopolitan or not. The electorate has the right to vote on this issue. In Purulia, they believed that goons from UP, Bihar were brought to Bengal to create mischief. She does not have any issues from Bihar. Me, a Bihari is her key advisor."

On 'Muslim vote comment

"I have never seen the use of polarisation as blatantly as BJP does by anyone. BJP's entire campaign slogan is Jai Shri Ram." Defending Mamata's call for all 'Muslims to unite, he said, "It is a common practice of all politicians to appeal to their vote base to unite. She has also told all her Hindu voters to unite". Dismissing Owaisi factor in Bengal, he said, "Owaisi is not a factor in these polls. IDF is in alliance with Cong-Left and is the third pole. They have the democratic right to fight and we have the democratic right to say what we want."

On Mamata revealing her 'Gotra'

Prashant Kishor said, "We are looking at all 10 crore people of Bengal, unlike BJP which is aiming only 60-70% of the people. In the last 20-30 years, identity politics has become a point as BJP is targetting the SCs as a voting bloc. The SC voting pattern has changed."

He added, "If she has done Chandipath and told her gotra, she is not being apologetic about it. Have you asked if Amit Shah is apologetic about Jai Shri Ram"

On TMC losing in phase-1 &2

He said, "If people are saying if BJP is fighting well in Phase-1 & 2, those are seats which they had swept in Lok Sabha. So if we are winning, we are snatching seats from them. BJP is not crossing 41-42% vote share, let alone 45% vote share."

On Tamil Nadu polls & Punjab

Opining on DMK's chances in Tamil Nadu, he said, "The combined Opposition will be less than 50. they are so rattled by me that they think I am the DMK chief. Talking about his appointment as Punjab CM's advisor he said, "I have not taken any assignments in Punjab. These offers are always there for people like me. He has offered me and I have accepted."