Prashant Kishor Humiliates Congress; Says 'won't Work With Them, Affects My Track Record'

Training his guns on Congress, political strategist Prashant Kishor said that affiliation with the grand old party would 'affect his track record' on Tuesday. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, the I-PAC associate while talking about the past 10 years that he had spent in the political sphere, outlined that he had campaigned in 11 elections and won 10 of them.

"There was only one election when I worked for Congress and we lost...That day I decided not to work with Congress anymore," he can be heard saying in the video. The video surfaces weeks after he turned down Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024.

The EAP was formed after an 8-member committee submitted its report on the poll strategist's presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election.

#BREAKING | Prashant Kishor hits out at Congress; says "affiliation with party will affect track record"https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/udLbL7KP4Q — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2022

Prashant Kishor predicts Congress rout in Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat

Dumped by Kishor, Congress had held a three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur on May 16. After the session, Sonia Gandhi made a few specific announcements. To begin with, she revealed that the second phase of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan will commence on June 15 to highlight economic issues such as growing unemployment and intolerable price rise.

Moreover, she stated that a Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to strengthen the bonds of social harmony and preserve the foundational values of the Constitution.

The Rae Bareli MP also mentioned that a compact task force would be set up to drive the process of internal reforms with a focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is aimed at covering all aspects of the organisation including structure, rules for appointment to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management. In a dampener for the G23, Gandhi divulged that she would chair regular meetings of a smaller group from the CWC and seek advice.

However, on being asked questioned about the outcome of the Udaipur event, Kishor opined that the party's brainstorming session had only prolonged the status quo by steering clear of a change of guard, at least for the near future. In a dire prediction for Congress, Kishor opined that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will be routed in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh scheduled later this year.