Political strategist Prashant Kishor of the JD(U) spoke on the upcoming polls in Bihar and claimed that the present Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been the face of Bihar and that JD(U) has been a majority party in the state since 2004. BJP and JD(U) had formed a coalition in the 2010 Assembly elections. With BJP losing Maharashtra and then Jharkhand, reputable news reports say that the JD(U) is next in competition in Bihar Assembly polls.