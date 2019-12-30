Prashant Kishor Questions Cong Silence, Says Lack Of Statement From Sonia Gandhi Puzzling

Political strategist and Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor, on Monday morning, questioned the silence of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on the issue of CAA and NRC. Kishor also sought clarification from the leader and said the lack of any statement is puzzling.

In an interview to news agency ANI, he said, "If the Congress President gives one statement (on the NRC issue), it will bring clarity. Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations - that is all legitimate and valid, (but) why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond (my) understanding." Comparing the national party's policy to that of other regional parties, he said the Chief Minister of a state is the spokesperson for the party, but that is not the policy of INC. He said, "More than 10 Chief Ministers, including the ones in the Congress have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. In other regional parties like those led by Nitish Kumar, Naveen Babu, Mamata didi or Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Ministers are serving as the head of the parties." "In the case of Congress, the Chief Ministers are not the final decision-makers, and the CWC is the highest decision-making body. My question and concern are why is the Congress president not stating it officially that the NRC will not be allowed in the Congress-ruled states?"

Kishor also highlighted that the CAA was designed in 2003, and INC was in power for a decade 2004 onwards and thus, if they were keenly against it they should have done so when they were in power.

Kishor took the opportunity to clarify his party's stance on the issue as well. He said, "JD(U) opposed the Bill at every level. I want to make it very clear that JD(U)'s stance on NRC and CAA is of opposition. Check parliamentary standing committee's record, first dissent note is of JD(U). About JD(U) support during vote (in) which it has supported in both houses, under what circumstance and how JD(U) supported the Bill in both houses only Nitish Kumarji can tell." "We believe CAA as an act is discriminatory as it is not horrible, if not linked with NRC. When you link CAA with NRC it becomes discriminatory not only on the basis of religion but also on the basis of class," he added.

