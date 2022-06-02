Prashant Kishor Lashes Out At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Failure Of Liquor Ban; Fires Poll

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on June 2 raised questions on the liquor prohibition in Bihar, asking whether the move was a 'complete fail' or not. Taking to Twitter, the IPAC co-founder shared a poll that read, "The liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar: Yes or No." The poll has so far received 10,240 votes with 85.1% calling it a 'complete failure'.

बिहार में शराबबंदी पूरे तरीक़े से फेल है — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 2, 2022

'Entire Bihar is intoxicated, but king thinks liquor is prohibited': Kishor

Speaking at the Jan Suraj event recently, Prashant Kishor had raised similar questions asserting that those who sit on the throne of power, are often cut off from the ground reality. "In old times we have often heard this tale, then when the King steps out in a disguise, he finds out... What does he find out? You may have all intelligence on the ground, but a king, someone sitting on the seat of power, will never know what people are saying. Only when he goes in disguise and is undercover will people tell him, The word anti-incumbency is used. Because when you sit on the throne, you are cut off from the voices on the ground," said Kishor.

"Go and stand in front of Modi Ji, or Nitishj Ji, you would always be careful with the words you use. Which is why they say a king never knows the reality on ground, until he goes undercover. When you sit there, you have no one to tell you and report the truth to you. I have worked with many politicians. They want to know the truth, but no one is honest," he added.

Raising the liquor prohibition in Bihar, he quipped, 'The entire Bihar is intoxicated, but the king thinks liquor is prohibited'. Kishor asserted that no one has the guts to tell the truth to those sitting in power, and cited the example of the Emergency era. "Even in Indira's Emergency, everyone must have told her everyone is happy. When she was thrown out, she must have realised that reality on the ground was different," he stated.

11-year-old complains about liquor ban failure to CM

Just a few days ago, the issue of liquor prohibition was raised by a 11-year-old child, who expressed his grievance directly to the Chief Minister. The Bihar CM was visiting the Kalyan Vigha village on Saturday on the occasion of the 16th death anniversary of his wife Late Manju Sinha.

During the Jan Kalyan Samvad programme, an 11-year-old boy Sonu Kumar studying in the Grade 6 sought the attention of the CM regarding the plight of education and liquor prohibition. He told the CM that his father sells yoghurt to earn a living, however, spends all his earnings buying alcohol.

"I requested Chief Minister to provide me with quality education. My father does not give me enough money for studies as he spends all of it on alcohol," 11-year-old Sonu Kumar told reporters.

Image: PTI