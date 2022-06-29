Prashant Kishor Lauds Bihar's Decision Of Caste-based Census; 'step In Right Direction'

In a recent development, Poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday asserted that the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste-based headcount in the state “is a step in the right direction” and that “the findings of the survey must be made public and the data should be used for formulating policies to help the state’s downtrodden sections.”

While addressing a gathering in Motihari on Tuesday, Prashant Kishor also stated that the exercise should not become a bone of contention among the ruling NDA partners in Bihar, where electoral politics is largely driven by caste-based equations.

He further said that the state government’s decision to initiate a caste-based census exercise in Bihar is certainly a step in the right direction. After completion of the exercise, the survey findings must be made public and the Bihar government should formulate welfare policies and schemes for downtrodden sections on the basis of that data.

Development projects are going slow in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

The Bihar cabinet recently approved a caste-based headcount, after the Centre’s dismissal of a caste-based census in front of the Supreme Court, stating that such an exercise was administratively difficult and cumbersome and that exclusion of information regarding any other caste, apart from SCs and STs, from the purview of the census is a conscious policy decision.

Prashant Kishor further said, “I must say that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government was undertaking several development projects. But the pace is very slow. I personally know Chief Minister Kumar, he is a good human being but this cannot be said for all who are part of the NDA government in Bihar.

Caste-based census in Bihar

After a consensus was reached in the all-party meeting on carrying out the enumeration of the population on caste lines, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the Cabinet would clear this proposal. It is pertinent to mention here that the Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding a caste-based census.

While Kumar himself led an all-party delegation to PM Modi on this issue, the Centre refused to enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs. Revealing that this exercise will be named 'Jaati Adharit Ganana' (caste-based headcount), the JDU leader stressed that the survey shall also take into account people belonging to all religions and their socio-economic conditions.