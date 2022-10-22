Prashant Kishor Launches Fresh Attack On Nitish; Asks Why JD(U) MP Is Still RS Dy Chairman

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor, who is on a padayatra across Bihar these days as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, took a fresh swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claiming that his former mentor – Nitish Kumar is still keeping his doors open for a return to the BJP fold. Prashant Kishor reiterated that Nitish Kumar may ditch the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and return to the BJP-led NDA.

#BREAKING | Prashant Kishor launches fresh attack on Nitish Kumar and links with NDA; questions the CM's MP being the Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/LW2PBf5xfJ — Republic (@republic) October 22, 2022

Launching a fresh attack on Nitish Kumar and links with NDA; Prashant Kishor questioned the Chief Minister’s MP being the Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said, “Nitish Kumar if you have nothing to do with BJP or NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time.”

#NitishKumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.



You can’t have both ways all the time. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 22, 2022

Prashant Kishor, who had on the previous day claimed that Kumar could do yet another volte-face and return to the NDA, attacked the JD(U) de facto leader for letting party MP Harivansh continue as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Speaking to PTI reporters, the election strategist had also told that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through Harivansh. “After having snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar should have asked Harivansh to step down. If he insisted on occupying the post, he could have been expelled from the JD(U). But Nitish is having this arrangement to keep options open for the future,” Kishor alleged at a public meeting in West Champaran district, where he has been for three weeks as part of a state-wide ‘padayatra’, after which he is expected to float a political party.

Notably, there have been a series of barbs by Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar after the former made controversial remarks saying that he was asked by the Bihar Chief Minister to lead his party which Nitish Kumar had refuted.

'Kishor speaks for his own publicity & can speak whatever he wants' : Nitish Kumar

Speaking to reporters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar replied to Prashant Kishor's remarks asserting that he speaks for his own publicity and can speak whatever he wants. 'He can speak whatever he wants, we don't care. He's young. There was a time when I respected him. However, those whom I respected had disrespected me," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said on Prashant Kishor's remark that he's in touch with BJP.