Prashant Kishor Makes Huge Claim; 'Nitish Hasn't Closed Channel Of Communication With BJP'

Two months after leaving NDA, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar still hasn't closed his channel of communication with BJP, poll strategist Prashant Kishor claimed on Thursday. To buttress his point, Kishor cited that JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh continues as the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. He also dispelled the notion that Kumar is trying to forge an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A vice president with JDU, Prashant Kishor was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for anti-party activities.

Prashant Kishor affirmed, "During his 17-year tenure as the CM, Nitish Kumar has been with BJP for 14 years. He left BJP one month ago and formed a government with the Mahagathbandhan. Many people in the country are feeling that Nitish Kumar is making efforts to create a bigger Mahagathbandhan against BJP at the national level. This claim is not reliable. As far as I understand, Nitish Kumar is definitely in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. But he has not closed his channels with BJP."

"The biggest proof of this is that Harivansh Ji who is the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is a JDU MP. When Nitish Kumar left BJP and left the alliance, neither has Harivansh Ji resigned from that post till now nor has the party asked him to resign. Moreover, the party has not taken any action against him. It is beyond comprehension that one MP of your party is still in an important post like the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman despite leaving the alliance. Nitish Ji is in contact with BJP through Harivansh Ji," he stated. Kumar dumped BJP on August 9 and formed the Mahagatbandhan government a day later.

Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar tiff

Since the last few months, Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed that the Bihar CM had asked him to lead JDU, an offer which he subsequently turned down. A day later, he stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him. Speaking to the media subsequently, the JDU leader categorically denied this. Countering this, Kishor suggested that age is catching up with the Bihar CM.