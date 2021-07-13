Prashant Kishor Meeting Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Mean It's Related To Punjab: Harish Rawat

As poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi Congress on Tuesday has led to speculations that the meeting was held to discuss the infighting in Punjab Congress, party leader Harish Rawat has refuted the speculations. Harish Rawat was asked if Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi was regarding the Punjab crisis, the former Haryana CM responded by saying that Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and a number of people come to meet him.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and a number of people come to meet him. Prashant Kishor's meeting with him does not mean it was about Punjab," Harish Rawat said when confronted by media.

Harish Rawat was also asked about disgruntled Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu who tweeted praises for Aam Admi Party. Seemingly trying to deflect the question, Rawat responded, "Sidhu has his own style to express his views. They both (Sidhu and Amarinder Singh) are leaders from the same (Congress) party and our priority is that they both work for the 2022 assembly elections together."

Rawat said that he cannot comment on Sidhu's tweet but knows that both (Sidhu and Amarinder Singh) had agreed that Congress High Command's decision will be final.

"I cannot comment on social media posts, but I know what they (Sidhu and Amarinder) had said to our leaders; that whatever will be your (Congress leadership) decision, it will be accepted," Harish Rawat said.

Earlier in the day, poll strategist Prashant Kishore, who is appointed by CM Captain Amarinder Singh as his political advisor, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparking speculations that the meeting was held to discuss the Punjab crisis. Moreover, the meeting occurred at a time when Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted praises for AAP, saying that AAP recognised his "vision and work for Punjab".

Captain Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with CM Captain Amarinder Singh, has repeatedly aired his grouse with the Congress leadership. The power struggle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh has got the Congress High Command in a dilemma. Even after a series of high-level meetings with Congress top leadership, a conclusion to the infighting still remains elusive. Although Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has given the reigns of the upcoming assembly Punjab election in the hands of Captain Amarinder, Navjot Sidhu has also been promised by the high command that his popularity will be rewarded.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sidhu had turned down Captain Amarinder Singh's offer of a ministerial berth and remained adamant of his demand for being appointed as Punjab Congress chief, while the CM had also conveyed that he will not accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, thereby continuing the infighting in the Congress.

While the Congress High Command has maintained that Captain Amarinder Singh will remain the party's CM face in the elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu is reportedly vying for the top post after having been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM's administration over several issues, most importantly the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and the subsequent shooting. However, it is important to note that Captain Amarinder is widely credited for having spearheaded his own win in the 2017 Punjab elections.