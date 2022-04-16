Prashant Kishor Meets Congress Leaders At Sonia Gandhi's Residence; Rahul Gandhi Present

Amounting to a rare sight, on Saturday senior Congress leaders namely Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrived at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Election strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the residence, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.

In a major political sweep, Republic TV had learnt during March that the poll strategist has been in talks with Congress and he shall be accorded a 'major role' ahead of the Gujarat elections.

In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life. This came in the wake of his decision to quit the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The IPAC founder has been credited with helping Congress and Captain Amarinder win 77 out of 117 seats in the 2017 Punjab elections.

Notably, in March 2021, then Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced that Prashant Kishor has joined Congress as his principal advisor. It was stated that he would be paid an honorarium of Rs.1. The poll strategist was provided one private secretary, a personal assistant, a data entry operator, one clerk, two peons, a free fully furnished government residence, and a camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister.

Moreover, he was entitled to conveyance allowance, Executive Class travel on train/air, and hospitality expenditure of Rs. 5,000 per month.

Kishor gained acclaim owing to BJP's landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Kishor's IPAC has also run successful campaigns for AAP (2015 Delhi Assembly election), Mahagatbandhan (2015 Bihar Assembly election), YSCRP (Andhra Pradesh Assembly election), DMK (Tamil Nadu Assembly election) and TMC (West Bengal Assembly election). However, he failed to propel the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance to victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls.