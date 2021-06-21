Prashant Kishor Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar For 2nd Time After 10 Days In Delhi: Sources

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has once again met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, sparking speculations. According to reports, Kishor met Sharad Pawar in the national capital on Monday. The meeting between the two comes ten days after they earlier met at Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on June 12. According to reports, Pawar who reached the national capital on Sunday met Prashant Kishor today. However, reports also added that Kishor said that his meeting with Sharad Pawar was 'routine'.

Prashant Kishor's June 12 meeting with Sharad Pawar

After Prashant Kishor met Sharad Pawar on June 12, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had refuted claims of Pawar appointing Kishor as an NCP strategist. However, he informed that the NCP chief is aiming to unite all opposition parties and therefore efforts are being made to achieve that objective in the coming days. The meeting took place for over three hours in Mumbai.

Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday. The meeting lasted for nearly 3 hours. There was no discussion on appointing him as strategist of NCP. Pawar sahab wants to unite Opposition parties. Efforts will be made towards this objective in coming days: Nawab Malik, NCP pic.twitter.com/7lV2NbY31N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Differences among MVA allies

In recent days, the MVA constituent allies, mainly the Shiv Sena and the Congress have been at difference with each other. Earlier, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole sparked fresh speculation when he remarked that the alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena wasn't a 'permanent fixture'. He stated that a coalition of three parties was formed to stop the BJP. Patole's remarks followed soon after Uddhav Thackeray's response to his earlier remark. Thackeray had earlier took a dig at the grand old party without naming it and stated that people would "beat with footwear" those, who only talk about contesting elections alone without offering solutions to people's problems.

This statement came nearly a week after Patole has remarked that Congress was ready to contest independently in the next assembly elections in Maharashtra. Apart from Patole, other Congress leaders too have echoed similar statements. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had recently declared that the party was ready to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic polls alone without joining hands with the Shiv Sena.