Prashant Kishor Meets Sharad Pawar For 3rd Time In 2 Weeks A Day After Opposition Meeting

A series of meetings continues between poll-strategist Prashant Kishor and NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, as the former has met the NCP chief on Wednesday. According to reports, Prashant Kishor met Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi. This was the third meeting in 12 days between Kishor and Pawar. In addition, it also comes a day after a key meeting of all opposition leaders took place in the national capital to discuss the political strategy ahead of the 2024 General elections.

Anti-Modi Opposition meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence

Earlier on Tuesday, a major meeting took place in Delhi at the NCP Chief's residence. According to reports, following his frequent meetings with Prashant Kishor, Sharad Pawar is reaching out to more opposition leaders from across the country ahead of the next general elections in India. The Tuesday meeting included key leaders of opposition parties like TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Pavan Verma, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI Leader D.Raja, Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, lyricist & MP Javed Akhtar, Congress MP KTS Tulsi, NCP leader Majeed Memon, NCP Leader Vandana Chavan, Former EC Chief SY Quraishi, Ex diplomat KC Singh, Congress leader Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Economist Arun Kumar, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Journalist Karan Thapar and Pritish Nandy.

'Third front not enough to beat Narendra Modi': Prashant Kishor

However, speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Prashant Kishor affirmed that the meeting did not discuss anything on the formation of a third front. Additionally, he also rejected that the meeting was linked to the Rashtra Manch, a non-political platform established by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha and Congress' Shatrughan Sinha in January 2018. He also asserted that the formation of an opposition that comprises few parties cannot beat Narendra Modi. He stated that his earlier meeting with Pawar was personal.

"Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi. Meeting with Sharad Pawar was personal."

'Pawar working to unite opposition leaders': Nawab Malik

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has also repeatedly maintained that Sharad Pawar is focusing on uniting all opposition parties in the country ahead of the next general elections. In addition, he had denied reports of NCP appointing Prashant Kishor as a poll-strategist for the next elections.