'Prashant Kishor Might Want To Be With BJP': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unsparing On Ex-aide

In an uncharacteristic outburst against his ex-aide Prashant Kishor, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged that he had a desire to join hands with BJP. A vice president with JDU, he was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for 'anti-party activities'. While the IPAC co-founder helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress and JDU win elections, he quit the poll strategy space last year. On May 5, he unveiled his game plan for the next few months which includes interaction with 18,000 persons and a 3000-km long Padyatra- steps that may culminate in the formation of a political party.

Responding to Kishor's criticism of the Mahagatbandhan after the end of his high-profile visit to Delhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "That person who was with me earlier. He didn't listen to me and kept on working with different parties across the country. He can do whatever he wants to do in Bihar. His statements have no meaning. Does he even know the ABC of the work done since 2005? He only knows how to get publicity, and give statements. He is an expert in this. If someone makes this type of statement, he might want to be with BJP."

Prashant Kishor flags dip in Nitish Kumar's popularity

Ahead of Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony on August 10, Prashant Kishor broke his silence on the change of guard in Bihar in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. To begin with, he downplayed the notion that the Bihar CM desires to be the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024. Delinking the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government from the political scenario in the country, he said, "This is a Bihar-centric experiment. There is no national impact". However, he conceded that the situation could change if the new government works well and creates momentum.

Hinting at a dip in the Bihar CM's popularity over the years, Kishor explained, "As a citizen, I have seen that people respected him in 2010. When we started to campaign in 2015, the people who didn't cast their vote for the Mahagatbandhan, the people who voted in large numbers for Narendra Modi did not abuse Nitish Kumar. I have been touring the state for 3-4 months. I can't claim to have heard the say of every person of Bihar. But for the first time, I have seen that people use such words for Nitish Kumar, his governance model and his style of functioning which they used for earlier governments."