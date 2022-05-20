Prashant Kishor Mocks Chintan Shivir Outcome; Predicts Congress Rout In Gujarat & HP Polls

Training his guns on Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday contended that the recently concluded Chintan Shivir had failed to achieve anything meaningful. Taking to Twitter, he opined that the party's brainstorming session had only prolonged the status quo by steering clear of a change of guard at least for the near future. In a dire prediction for Congress, Kishor opined that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will be routed in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh scheduled later this year. At present, BJP is in power in both these poll-bound states.

Kishor's sharp rebuke to the grand old party comes weeks after he turned down Congress president Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024. The EAP was formed after an 8-member committee submitted its report on the poll strategist's presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election. On May 5, the IPAC co-founder unveiled his game plan for the next few months which includes interaction with 18,000 persons and a 3000-km long Padyatra- steps that may culminate in the formation of a political party.

I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir



In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 20, 2022

Congress conducts Chintan Shivar

At the end of the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur on May 16, Congress president Sonia Gandhi made a few specific announcements. To begin with, she revealed that the second phase of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan will commence on June 15 to highlight economic issues such as growing unemployment and intolerable price rise. Moreover, she stated that a Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra will be launched on October 2, i.e Gandhi Jayanti to strengthen the bonds of social harmony and preserve the foundational values of the Constitution.

The Rae Bareli MP also mentioned that a compact task force will be set up in the next two-three days to drive the process of internal reforms with a focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This will cover all aspects of the organization including structure, rules for appointment to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management. In a dampener for the G23, Gandhi divulged that she would chair regular meetings of a smaller group from the CWC and seek their advice.

Here are key aspects of the Nav Sankalp Declaration adopted at Udaipur: