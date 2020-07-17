Prashant Kishor Mocks 'India Model' Of Fighting Covid; Jignesh Mevani Nods In Agreement

As India's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 10 lakh figure, the Union Health Ministry has maintained that India has better poised in its fight against the pandemic with the recovery ratio getting better by the day and active Covid cases only one-third of the total cases reported in the country so far.

However, differing from the government's assertion over the country's fight against COVID-19, former JDU vide-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor mocked the 'India Model' of COVID-19 by presenting another set of statistics and stating that compounded daily growth of India is the highest in the world.

"More than 10 lacs #COVID cases and 25k plus lives lost, ~8% Positivity and last 120 days Compounded Daily Growth Rate of 7.5% that is highest in the world - the SELF PROCLAIMED “India Model” that APPARENTLY world is APPRECIATING and wanting to FOLLOW!!," Prashant Kishore tweeted.

Gujarat's Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has targeted the Centre and the BJP led Gujarat government on multiple occasions and also over the COVID-19 situation, backed the tweet by 'liking' it.

India's COVID-19 picture

On July 17, the country reported yet another highest single-day rise with 34,956 COVID-19 cases. However, it is pertinent to note that the rise in COVID-19 tally is an outcome of mass COVID-19 testing across the country due to which more people can be detected and treated for the virus, in turn, increasing the recovery rate and reducing the death rate even further.

India has carried out over 12 million COVID-19 tests and stands second in the world after the United States which has done 42 million tests so far. On July 16, the country conducted 3,33,228 tests and the total number of tests done so far stands at 1,30,72,718, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Besides India's recovery rate is getting better by the day. Currently, the recovery rate stands at 63.33 percent, which means the active cases are only one-third of the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the country. The government has said that the recovery-to-death ratio stands at 96 to nearly four percent.