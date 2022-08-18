Prashant Kishor Mocks Mahagathbandhan's 20 Lakh Job Promise; 'Bihar Govt Fooling People'

Addressing a gathering in Samastipur, poll strategist Prashant Kishor mocked the Bihar government over its promise of providing 20 lakh jobs to people. Maintaining that Mahagatbandhan is fooling the electorate, he pointed out that many school teachers also hadn't received salaries. On this occasion, he also criticised JDU for forming a government with RJD and predicted more political upheavals in Bihar. Casting aspersions on the stability of the new government, Kishor highlighted how the MVA had failed to complete its full term. Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar, he quipped that the CM uses 'fevicol' to cling on to the chair.

Prashant Kishor asserted, "If 5-10 lakh persons get jobs, I will not do any work and consider him (Nitish Kumar) as my leader. If the Mahagatbandhan government gives 10 lakh jobs in the next 1-2 years, I will withdraw in their support. From where you will give 10 lakh jobs? You are not able to pay those who have jobs. Teachers in schools haven't been paid for many months. They say we will give 20 lakh jobs. They are fooling the people. I don't want to politicise this. If they give jobs to 20 lakh persons, it is a great thing. You have got an opportunity for three years now that the Mahagatbandhan has been formed."

He elaborated, "It is only three months since I started, there has been an upheaval. Politics in Bihar has seen a 180-degree shift. We don't know whether things will change again. As a political strategist, I predict that there will be more upheavals before the next Assembly election. Because the government doesn't have the support of the people. Did the government in Maharashtra last? Will it work n Bihar? No. In 2005, the NDA government did very good work here as it had the mandate of the people. Nobody will trust a government that has been formed due to Jugaad."

Change of guard in Bihar

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.