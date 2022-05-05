Prashant Kishor On 'Jan Suraaj' Campaign: 'Not A Political Party. It Is An Ideology'

Speaking to Republic Media Network after a press conference where he revealed his political blueprint on Thursday, political strategist Prashant Kishor gave insights on his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign. At the press conference in Patna, Kishor announced that he will embark on a 3000-km Padyatra in Bihar from October 2. He also announced the formation of Jan Suraaj (Good governance).

Speaking about 'Jan Sursaj', Kishor told Republic, "It is not a political party. It is an ideology. Today we need Suraaj (good governance) in several underdeveloped states in the country. That which is good governance in the eyes of the people is Suraaj. That's why its name is Jan Suraaj."

When asked about the formation of a political party, the poll strategist said, "There is no attempt to make any party as of now. It is an attempt to connect with people and understand them."

However, he did not deny the formation of a political party later. "If they (people) decide that a party should be formed, then a party will be formed," Kishor said.

#LIVE | 'Nitish Kumar is the CM of Bihar, whenever he calls me, I will meet him': Prashant Kishor speaks to Republic TV. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/uJRFmgPlOD pic.twitter.com/iDBALTVSqt — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

When asked about not meeting Janata Dal (U) chief and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor said that the meeting got cancelled because of some other urgent work. "I have no issue with CM Nitish Kumar. I will go and meet him whenever he will call me," Prashant Kishor told Republic, further denying any political angle into the matter with Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on whether the options from the Congress party are still on, Kishore said, "It depends on Congress (and) on how they want to go forward. What they felt right, they did. What I felt right, I did."

Prashant Kishor rolls out gameplan

Addressing a press conference on Thursday about his future plan, Kishor announced that he will embark on a 3000-km Padyatra in Bihar from October 2. While addressing the press conference, Kishor revealed that he will personally meet close to 18,000 persons in the state who have the ability to change the future of the state for the better and attempt to bring them together on one platform which may take the shape of a political party.

During his statewide Padyatra, Kishor would interact with people in a bid to understand their aspirations and march towards good governance in Bihar. Maintaining that he would remain committed to this plan of action, he stressed that his earlier initiative of 'Baat Bihar Ki' could not take off owing to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is speculation in the media that I am going to form a political party. I am not going to make any such announcement today. My role in the coming days will be to meet people who are connected to social and political life and who understand the issues here and try to bring them together on one platform," Kishor said, adding, "This is my first goal. In the last 4-5 months, my colleagues and I have earmarked 17,000-17,500 people and contacted them. In the next 3-4 months, I am going to meet most of them and will talk to them about the need to usher in good governance in Bihar."

"If a large number of persons come together on one platform and if they collectively decide that we need an organisation or political party, an announcement about the party will be made then," Kishor said.