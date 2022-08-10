With Nitish Kumar back in the Mahagatbandhan folds, poll strategist Prashant Kishor spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday asserting that there were no talks in the political corridors on the Bihar Chief Minister's selection as the prime ministerial candidate. While Kumar's exit from the NDA is being seen as his bid to further his national ambition, Kishor denied that the JD(U)'s move could have a national impact.

"Who has made Nitish Kumar the Prime Ministerial candidate? This all is happening only in the media, there are no such talks in the political corridors. No formation or alliance has held any talks to make him the PM candidate. I haven't been told by anyone that what is happening in Bihar will make a national impact. No such talks or meetings have been held, I would have known that XYZ is the PM candidate for 2024. I last spoke to him when he got COVID," said Prashant Kishor.

He also delinked the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government and Janata Dal (United)'s NDA breakup from the political scenario in the country. "This is a Bihar-centric experiment. There is no national impact at least in the short run." However, he conceded that the situation could change if the new government works well and creates momentum.

"As far as I know, I do not think there is any (national) agenda behind Nitish Kumar's move. I feel between 2017-22, he was not comfortable with BJP," he remarked.

Nitish Kumar's oath-taking today

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan at 2 pm today.

In the new Mahagatbandhan government, JDU will retain the Ministerial posts which it held in the erstwhile regime. The rest of the portfolios such as Finance, Urban Development and Housing, Disaster Management, Environment & Forest, IT, BC & EBC Welfare, Industry, etc, will be divided among Congress, RJD and other allies.