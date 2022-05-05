Prashant Kishor Outlines Progressive Steps For Mission Bihar; Announces 3000 Km Padyatra

Poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday unveiled his political blueprint for his 'Mission Bihar' and detailed all the steps that he will take for the State's progress. He said that even after 30 years of Lalu and Nitish's rule, Bihar remains the most backward and poor state in the country, and proclaimed that he would dedicate himself to bringing a new dispensation to his home state Bihar. There is a need for "Nayi Soch, Naya Prayas (new thinking, new effort)" if Bihar wants to come on the list of leading states in the coming years.

Prashant Kishor's Progressive Steps for Mission Bihar

Kishore briefed on his Mission Bihar and spoke about the steps that he will adopt for the betterment of Bihar. He stated that a collective leadership will be constituted if needed by September after deliberations with the associated people. He further announced that a 3000-km Padyatra in Bihar from October 2 will be initiated in a bid to reach out to the people of the state.

"Our first step will be to establish a dialogue with all 17000 to 18000 people who are associated with us within the next three to four months in order to understand them, discuss the concept of good governance and if they agree, then we can form a collective leadership. If a large number of persons come together on one platform and if they collectively decide that we need an organization or political party, an announcement about the party will be made then. This work might get done around August-September. Also, if the party is formed it won't be only Prashant Kishor's party but will be collectively led," he said.

"The second most important aspect is to reach out to the people of Bihar. We will visit every village, city, street, and locality of Bihar and inform people about this idea of ​​good governance (Jan Suraj). We will try to understand their problems and what are their hopes, expectations, and aspirations for their future. From 2nd October, I will start a 3000 km padayatra from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran and will meet every person of Bihar whom it is necessary and will try to connect them with the concept of good governance. I will spend the next three-four years reaching out to people", said Prashant Kishor.

#LIVE | I will soon conduct a padyatra in Bihar. The padyatra will be of 3000 kms. We will work for the upliftment of Bihar: @PrashantKishor in Biharhttps://t.co/5dL2OZdRje pic.twitter.com/YjAuNIOYA6 — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

Prashant Kishor urged the people of Bihar to come together, should be united, and accept a new thought. "The people who understand Bihar, who have passion, only they can change Bihar".

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)