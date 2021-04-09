Prashant Kishor Predicts 'cakewalk' For Mamata In Nandigram; Refutes 'nervousness' Charge

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, political strategist Prashant Kishor exuded confidence in Mamata Banerjee winning the Nandigram seat. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the Assembly election. Denying that Banerjee showed nervousness on the polling day, he also refuted the authenticity of the viral IPAC screenshot which projected a BJP victory in Nandigram. According to Kishor, the TMC supremo personally went to the polling booth as TMC's booth agent was not allowed to sit there.

Prashant Kishor remarked, "When you are fighting election seriously, the media calls it that you are nervous. If we are not fighting seriously, then you are saying that we have given up, the opposition doesn't have anyone to fight, BJP is the only one that is fighting". Explaining her long visit to a polling booth on the voting day, he said, "Polling was not held up because she went there. The polling was held up much earlier because the booth agent of Trinamool was not allowed to sit there. Because of the BJP people, he had to run away. So, the polling was stopped. As a candidate, she went there."

On being questioned whether TMC was considering fielding Banerjee from another seat, Kishor said, "The question does not arise". He predicted, "Mamata Banerjee is winning Nandigram and winning it big". Downplaying the fight put up by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the IPAC founder opined, "What she is fighting in Nandigram is nearly a cakewalk for Mamata Banerjee".

Mamata Banerjee cries foul in Nandigram

When the voting was underway in the Nandigram constituency on April 6, WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the EC has not acted on 63 poll-related complaints filed by TMC since morning. For a long time, she was holed up in the Gokul Nagar booth complaining that the local people are not being allowed to vote. Apprising the Governor of the situation, the TMC supremo claimed that the Central forces are protecting people from Bihar and UP who are raising slogans. On the other hand, Dhankhar assured that her concerns have been conveyed to the concerned authorities.

Addressing a press briefing later, Banerjee stated, "I am showing you 'V' for victory sign. I'm sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your goons who are heckling woman journalists in rallies. I can't reveal what I discussed with Observer and Governor, it's confidential. I haven't seen such a bad election." However, Suvendu Adhikari sounded confident of BJP's victory in the seat that witnessed a voter turnout of 88.01%. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.