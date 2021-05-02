Prashant Kishor Quits 'poll Strategising' As Mamata Banerjee Wins Her 3rd CM Term

As incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee wins Nandigram, her political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday, quit the 'political strategy space', inspite of keeping the BJP from winning 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly. Talking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kishor said that he was elated that Mamata Banerjee has retained Bengal, but will take a break from being a poll strategist and decide his future. Kishor, who has political ambitions, hinted at joining some political party in the near future.

Prashant Kishore to quit poll strategising

"I am quitting this space inspite of BJP not crossing 100 seats. It is time for me to hand it over to my colleagues of IPAC. I am going to take a break and try something new. I won't be involved in day-to-day working of IPAC, will be available for assistance. I may join some party at some time," said Kishor.

In his previous interview with Arnab Goswami, Kishor had said, "In December, I had said that the BJP will struggle to cross double digits. After three rounds of polling in Bengal, my conviction and confidence is much more than what it was in December. BJP will struggle to cross 100. If this turns out to be false, I will quit what I do. I will leave this space completely. Let there be no ambiguity. I will cease to exist as a political aide in which I have been in the last 7-8 years."

He added, "I got into politics and I failed in my first attempt. I have learnt my lesson and I want to assure you that I will go back, probably go back better prepared. This is just a pause. I will definitely go back as a politician, won't remain as a political aide my entire life. I am not scared of losing."

Bengal battle

TMC has stormed back to power in Bengal trouncing an emerging BJP on Sunday. As per EC's latest trends, TMC is leading in 213 seats, while BJP is leading in 77 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-Left-ISF combination has failed to win a single seat. While Independent candidates have won 2 seats, BJP ally AJSU has won 1 seat. The 294-seat Assembly battle has been close as the BJP aimed to break the final Bengal frontier.

