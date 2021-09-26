In a major twist to Bhabanipur bypolls, West Bengal BJP on Saturday, alleged that Mamata Banerjee's political adviser Prashant Kishor has become a registered voter in her constituency. Attaching photos from the voters' list, BJP questioned if the 'daughter of Bengal' wants foreign voters?. Bhabanipur- Mamata's home constituency is up for bypolls on September 30.

BJP alleges Prashant Kishor is 'Bhabanipur voter' now

After Mamata Banerjee's re-election on May 2, Prashant Kishor quit the 'political strategy space', inspite of keeping the BJP from winning 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly. Talking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kishor said that he was elated that Mamata Banerjee has retained Bengal, but will take a break from being a poll strategist and decide his future. Later, he also quit as political advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh - months before the latter was sacked by Congress. Kishor, who has political ambitions, is likely to join the Congress in the near future.

"I am quitting this space inspite of BJP not crossing 100 seats. It is time for me to hand it over to my colleagues of IPAC. I am going to take a break and try something new. I won't be involved in day-to-day working of IPAC, will be available for assistance. I may join some party at some time," said Kishor to Arnab on May 2.

Mamata: 'Cast your vote even if it rains'

Rousing her supporters to go out and vote for her in the Bhabanipur bypolls, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, highlighted them to not get complacent. Assuring that there will be a TMC chief minister even if she loses, she said that it was destiny that she was contesting from Bhabanipur after losing from Nandigram. BJP has pitched its youth wing vice-president - Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata.

She said, "Cast your vote even if it rains. I will suffer if I don’t get even one vote. Don’t assume that my victory is ensured. If you want to see me as chief minister you must vote for me."

Bhabanipur bypolls

EC announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat. As Banerjee had lost her poll battle from Nandigram, defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, she has to be re-elected by November 5 to remain West Bengal's CM. Results will be declared on 3 October.