Prashant Kishor Reminds Nitish Of '10 Lakh Govt Jobs In Bihar' Promise; Warns Of Gherao

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again became the target of his friend-turned-foe Prashant Kishor, who warned of a gherao if he fails to fulfill his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to youths of the state in the coming days.

Taking a jibe at the Bihar Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, the poll strategist stated, "The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had promised that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said his RJD party, as part of the new regime, would deliver on the promise. I along with youths of Bihar, will gherao Kumar, if he fails to fulfill his promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs in the coming days."

War of words between Nitish Kumar & Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor was the Vice President of the Janata Dal-United before he along with the then party General Secretary Pavan Varma was sacked over their contradictory views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

In a recent conversation with Republic Media Network, Kishor, who went on to become a poll strategist, had talked openly about recently meeting Nitish Kumar over lunch, and the latter putting forth an 'offer' on behalf of JDU - seemingly a 'help in strengthening the party'. "They forced me to exit, and now that I am trying to do something new, I want to start it on my own personal level. It is his kindness that he gave me an offer again but I could not have accepted it," Kishor had said.

In an attack at his former ally, in the same interview, Kishor had said, "Nitish Kumar, who is a senior leader, a Chief Minister, should tell fools like me what good he has done in Bihar, which we are not able to understand. Bihar's financial state, state of the health sector, the education sector, employment-- if there has been an improvement, you must tell us."

Worked up by Kishor's constant attacks, Nitish Kumar had called in Pawan Varma, who had acted as a 'middleman' and initiated a meeting. However, in a statement, Kishor downplayed it saying, "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar. I am working in Bihar since May. Since then, we wanted to meet but it couldn't happen. That's why this was a courtesy meeting."

Image: PTI