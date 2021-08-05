In a jolt to Captain Amarinder Singh, Prashant Kishor resigned as political advisor to the Punjab CM on Thursday, citing his wish to 'take a temporary break from an active role in public life'. While Kishor had been appointed as the CM's advisor with a cabinet rank position in March, he had not taken charge till date. This development comes amid speculations of Kishor joining the Congress party itself after multiple meetings with Rahul Gandhi in the last two weeks.

Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab CM's advisor

In view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I've not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. I request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility: Prashant Kishor to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

On March 1, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced that Kishor has joined his team as a principal advisor. With a rank equivalent to a cabinet member and getting a token fee of Re-1, Kishor was roped in to strategise Singh's re-election bid in 2022. His joining was met with stiff Opposition from then-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress' state affairs in-charge Asha Kumari who said that the political strategist was not needed for the next Assembly election. With Sonia Gandhi allowing Singh to take the final decision, Capt. Amarinder Singh divulged that 55 Congress MLAs were in favour of bringing back Kishor to handle the campaign.

After his appointment, reports claimed that Prashant Kishor suggested not giving tickets to nearly one-third of the incumbent lawmakers, leading to a furore in Punjab Congress. Several leaders reportedly questioned Kishor's authority adding that the party decided the tickets. Poll tickets are decided by the respective Pradesh Committees and later okayed by the Central Core committee of the Congress, stated members. Later, the CM rubbished such a tiff saying that Prashant Kishor did not have a say in poll ticket distribution and that his role was limited to a mere advisory role.

Sidhu takes charge

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. The miffed CM had demanded a public apology, refusing to meet Sidhu till then. Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022.