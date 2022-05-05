Laying bare his political blueprint on Thursday, poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor announced that he will embark on a 3000-km Padyatra in Bihar from October 2. Addressing a press conference, Kishor also did not rule out the formation of a political party at a later stage. Lamenting that Bihar was in dire straits despite lofty claims of good governance by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar in the last three decades, he argued that the state can progress only with a new vision.

On this occasion, Kishor divulged that he will personally meet close to 18,000 persons in the state who have the capability of changing the future of the state for the better and attempt to bring them together on one platform which may take the shape of a political party. During his statewide Padyatra, Kishor would interact with people in a bid to understand their aspirations and march towards good governance in Bihar. Maintaining that he would remain committed to this plan of action, he stressed that his earlier initiative of 'Baat Bihar Ki' could not take off owing to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prashant Kishor remarked, "In the last three decades, Lalu and Nitish have ruled in Bihar. 15 years- Lalu Ji and Nitish Ji has been the CM since the last 14-15 years. Lalu Ji and his supporters feel there was talk about social justice when he was the CM and that his government gave a voice to the economically and socially backward people. After 2004, when Nitish Kumar has been the CM, he and his supporters feel that he focused on economic growth and social issues. There is some truth in both these arguments."

He added, "As much as their claims are true, it is also true that Bihar is the most backward and poor state of the country after 30 years of rule by Lalu Ji and Nitish Ji. No one can refute this. Bihar ranks the lowest among states in the countries on many development indicators. If you look at the vision for the next 10-15 years, the path taken in the last 10-15 years cannot take you there."

"There is speculation in the media that I am going to form a political party. I am not going to make any such announcement today. My role in the coming days will be to meet people who are connected to social and political life and who understand the issues here and try to bring them together on one platform. This is my first goal. In the last 4-5 months, my colleagues and I have earmarked 17,000-17,500 people and contacted them. In the next 3-4 months, I am going to meet most of them and will talk to them about the need to usher in good governance in Bihar," the IPAC co-founder elaborated.

He emphasised, "If a large number of persons come together on one platform and if they collectively decide that we need an organization or political party, an announcement about the party will be made then. Even if the party is formed, it is not necessary that it will be Prashant Kishor's party. It will be the party of everyone who is connected with this idea and wants to contribute to their political organization. This work should be over by August or September."

Prashant Kishor's political career

Incidentally, this is not the first time Prashant Kishor has taken a political plunge. Inspired by Nitish Kumar, he joined JDU in September 2018 and was appointed as the party's vice president. However, he was expelled from JDU in January 2020 after he publicly opposed his party's support for CAA in both Houses of Parliament. A few days earlier, Kishor turned down Congress president Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024. The EAP was formed after his presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election.