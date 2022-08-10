Election strategist and I-PAC founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday cleared the air on the possibility of returning to the Janata Dal (United) after Nitish Kumar's party broke ranks with the BJP and allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kishor, who is likely to float his own political party in the state, said he has no interest in any offer from Nitish Kumar.

"I am starting a new initiative in Bihar. What Nitish Ji has to offer me, what I can offer him, has no meaning. I don't have anything to do with the offer now," the former JDU vice-president told Republic TV.

Prashant Kishor was sacked from the JD(U) in January 2020 by Nitish Kumar who was the party chief at that time, for his stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, in February this year, Kishor’s meeting with Kumar had again given rise to speculations of his return to the party.

Kishor began his journey as a poll strategist from the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature in the 2014 general elections. In 2015, he forayed into Bihar politics and famously brokered an alliance between long-time rivals - JD(U) and RJD - to defeat BJP in the state elections.

Prashant Kishor thus became close to CM Nitish Kumar, who appointed the poll strategist as his advisor. However, Kishor did not hold on to this post for long and started serving other parties with his election management company - I-PAC.

In 2018, Kishor returned to Bihar politics and was made the vice-president of JDU. In 2020, Pra­s­h­a­nt’s criticism of Nitish Kum­ar’s view on CAA hampered their relations and he was ousted from the party.

Prashant Kishor returned to election management and helped several parties including Congress, AAP, TMC, and DMK win elections in their respective states. In 2021, Kishor quit the political strategy space only to return to the headli­nes with the announcement that would launch his political career from Bihar.

On May 5, the poll strategist unveiled his game plan for the next few months which includes interaction with 18,000 persons and a 3000-km long Padyatra-- steps that may culminate in the formation of a political party.

Political scenario in Bihar

Amid fast-paced developments in Bihar, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and reunited with RJD to stake claim to form a new Mahagathbandhan government. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM for the 8th time today with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav swearing in as his deputy.

Kumar's move comes as a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA. The JD(U) chief has left the ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.