Prashant Kishor Shares 4 Photos Of Nitish Kumar Greeting PM Modi, Deletes Tweets Later

In another addition to the war of words in the politics of Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for suggesting that the former desires to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following JD(U) supremo's allegations, Kishor in an obvious poke, shared four old and nostalgic pictures of Nitish Kumar greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. However, the post was deleted within a few of minutes of posting it.

Sharing photos featuring Nitish Kumar and PM Modi with no caption, Kishor clearly pointed toward Nitish Kumar's recent switch to the Mahagathbandhan alliance to remain in power. Notably, in all the pictures shared the JD(U) leader was seen greeting the Prime Minister with folded hands.

Prashant Kishor shares photos on Twitter and deletes tweet minutes later. (Photo: Twitter/@PrashantKishor)

The pictures were a jibe at the Bihar Chief Minister who recently broke his ties with the BJP and switched his side to the Mahagathbandhan government. Also, it is important to note that the ace poll strategist's tweet came at a time when Kumar is in New Delhi and is meeting leaders of opposition parties amid speculations that he might become the prime ministerial face of the Opposition for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar slams Kishor, says 'he wants to be with BJP'

Prashant Kishor's tweet is assumed to be a response to JD(U) leader's allegations that the former desires to join hands with BJP. Earlier on August 10, ahead of Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony, Prashant Kishor in an exclusive interview with Republic TV broke his silence on the change of guard in Bihar.

During the interview, the poll strategist also delinked the formation of the "Mahagatbandhan government" from the political scenario of the country. "This is a Bihar-centric experiment and has no impact on the national level," he told Republic TV.

Following Kishor's opinion, Bihar Chief Minister on Wednesday remarked, "That person was with me earlier. He didn't listen to me and kept on working with different parties across the country. He can do whatever he wants to do in Bihar. His statements have no meaning. Does he even know the ABC of the work done since 2005?" Kumar further added, "He only knows how to get publicity, and give statements. He is an expert in this. If someone makes this type of statement, he might want to be with BJP."

Notably, Prashant Kishor just a month after joining Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in 2018, became the vice president of the party, but was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for 'anti-party activities'. While the IPAC co-founder helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress and JDU win elections in several states, he quit the poll strategy space last year.