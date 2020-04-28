Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar CM's Rs 1000 Financial Assistance; 'all Problems, One Answer'

Alleging that the condition of thousands of natives from Bihar who are stranded across the country is bad, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter he has said that Nitish Kumar has only one solution to every problem faced by stranded Biharis due to Covid lockdown, that is 'to grant Rs 1000'.

देश के कई हिस्सों में #lockdown की वजह से फंसे बिहार के हज़ारों लोगों की दशा दयनीय बनी हुई है।लेकिन lockdown की मर्यादा में बँधे @NitishKumar जी के पास सबके लिए एक ही समाधान है – फंसे हुए कुछ लोगों को ₹1000 का अनुदान!



अब इस उदारता के लिए हम सबको जीवनभर उनका आभारी होना ही चाहिए। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 28, 2020

Kishor was taking a jibe at Nitish Government's Rs 1,000 financial assistance. Nitish Kumar on April 22 said that assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to all families that do not have ration cards but were identified by self-help groups of 'Jeevika' in the state. The state government had earlier decided to provide Rs 1,000 to each ration card-holding family in the state following the enforcement of lockdown.

Covid in India

The number of cases has risen to 345 in Bihar on Tuesday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.



